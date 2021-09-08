PancakeSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $534.82 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.37 billion and $534.82 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.94 or 0.00043200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00168749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00719124 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003644 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 219,095,789 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

