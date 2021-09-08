Pangolin Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $32.55 million and $4.98 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00190082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.11 or 0.07227254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.33 or 0.99997135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.06 or 0.00900530 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

