Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $267.10

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 267.10 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 264.30 ($3.45), with a volume of 63882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.40 ($3.32).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

