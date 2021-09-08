Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $344,882.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,448,769 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

