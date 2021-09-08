Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $163,993.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 954,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $258.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

