Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.77 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,383,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $289.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.