ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $578.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,315.08 or 1.00500092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00070087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002184 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.