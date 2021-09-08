PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $79.68 million and $1.59 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

