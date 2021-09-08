Patientory (PTOY) Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $5,250.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.36 or 0.00716737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041692 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.