Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 18,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 148,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

