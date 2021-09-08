Paul Horstmeier Sells 8,598 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. 290,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,171. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

