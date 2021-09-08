Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $14,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 6th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $15,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $18,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

