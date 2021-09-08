PayBX (AXPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00169423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.18 or 0.00722802 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading



