PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $81,845.04 and approximately $46.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00718512 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.