PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $81,845.04 and approximately $46.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00718512 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

