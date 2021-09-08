PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,720 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of PDC Energy worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

PDCE opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

