PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.32 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $266.16 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00158659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721001 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 901,905,485 coins and its circulating supply is 616,449,577 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.