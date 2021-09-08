Peet DeFi (PTE) Reaches One Day Volume of $35,657.00

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00133746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00194278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.67 or 0.07297700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,574.73 or 0.97578119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.00747681 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

