Pendle Hits Market Capitalization of $29.42 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $29.42 million and approximately $677,646.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00133714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00193662 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.83 or 0.07204955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,330.05 or 0.99947060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00740160 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

