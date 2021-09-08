Pepemon Pepeballs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,705.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $4,705.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $139.07 or 0.00300271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

