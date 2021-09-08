PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $215,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $155.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average is $146.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

