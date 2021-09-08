Periphas Capital Partnering (NYSE:PCPC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.22. 1,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21.

Get Periphas Capital Partnering alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Periphas Capital Partnering in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 339,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Periphas Capital Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Periphas Capital Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.