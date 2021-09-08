Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

