Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Perrigo worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 152.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

