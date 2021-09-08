Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

