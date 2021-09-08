Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,505 ($32.73) and last traded at GBX 2,525 ($32.99). 143,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 133,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,545 ($33.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,585.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

