Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,961 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.42% of Personalis worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Personalis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. Truist decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,069 shares of company stock worth $2,743,771. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $992.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

