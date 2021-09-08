Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $22.81. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 16,741 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WOOF shares. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after buying an additional 2,011,610 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

