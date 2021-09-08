Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,404.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.19 million and $3,404.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 62,939,061 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

