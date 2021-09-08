Phantasma Market Capitalization Reaches $43.83 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $43.83 million and $1.21 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get Phantasma alerts:

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

