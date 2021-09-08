Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.