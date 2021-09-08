Phoneum Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $558,803.31 and $10,672.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00153727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.57 or 0.00728171 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,428,082,005 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

