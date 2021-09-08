Phore Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $9,888.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.00327507 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,878,395 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

