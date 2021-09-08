Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan Sells 2,600 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,853. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $881.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Photronics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

