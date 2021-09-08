Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan Sells 2,600 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PLAB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,853. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $881.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.89.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Photronics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
