PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $95,272.24 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $95,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,127 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $2,738.61.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 245,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

