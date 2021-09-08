Pickle Finance Price Hits $10.37 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $17.30 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.37 or 0.00022455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00152271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00724265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,673,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,667,306 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

