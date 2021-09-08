Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $39,774.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

