Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $20,557.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

