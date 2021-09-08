Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $39,774.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

