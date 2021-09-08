Pillar Tops 1-Day Volume of $145,526.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Pillar has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $145,526.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

