PIN (PIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00133746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00194278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.67 or 0.07297700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,574.73 or 0.97578119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.00747681 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.