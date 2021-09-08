Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $2,059.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.22 or 0.00435847 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002751 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.18 or 0.00918991 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000066 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,847,983 coins and its circulating supply is 430,587,547 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

