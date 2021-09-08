Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.