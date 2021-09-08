Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

LSPD opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a PE ratio of -146.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

