PirateCash Hits Market Capitalization of $991,485.84 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $991,485.84 and approximately $6,140.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,475,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

