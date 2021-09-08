Pivot Token (PVT) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00169713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00714476 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

