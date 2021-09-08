PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $588.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,135.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.98 or 0.01432688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00577911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00334418 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002807 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.