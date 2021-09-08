Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Plains GP worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

