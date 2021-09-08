PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $61.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $49.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $245.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.30 million to $257.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $282.18 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

AGS stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $294.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $4,229,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1,654.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PlayAGS by 256.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 183,384 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

