Playkey Market Cap Reaches $253,884.49 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Playkey has a total market cap of $253,884.49 and $109,444.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00169438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.00716963 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

